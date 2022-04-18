Mon: Elbit Systems leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.15%, to 2,046.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.18%, to 2,129.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.01% to 467.93 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 380.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 614 million in equities and NIS 1.16 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.249% on Thursday before the Passover/Easter holiday, at NIS 3.199/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.440% higher at NIS 3.492/€.

On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.15%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.90%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.73%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.39%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.30% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 1.23%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 1.63% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

