Mon: Elbit jumps as TASE edges higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.17% to 2,174.24 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.03% to 2173.01 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.12% to 425.57 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 386.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.98 billion in equities and NIS 5.66 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.506% from Friday, at NIS 3.728/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.572% lower at NIS 4.033/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.11%, led the market today, rising 0.16% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.13%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.33% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.23%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 5.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after receiving a $200 million order from Israel's Ministry of Defense for laser defense systems. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.34% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.10%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.55% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 1.06%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 28, 2024.

