Mon: Energean leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.35% to 1,583.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.41% to 1,444.56 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.17% to 381.49 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.20% to 352.38 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.29 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.028% at NIS 3.625/$ from Friday and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.153% at 4.109/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 5.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reports that it will begin drilling Israel's offshore Karish field later this week. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 2.48% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.44% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.50%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.84% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.22%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.55% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.41%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 0.52% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.65%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 4, 2019

