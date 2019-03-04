Mon: Energean leads TASE higher

Greek energy company Energean and the Phoenix led the market higher today while Melisron led the declines.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.35% to 1,583.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.41% to 1,444.56 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.17% to 381.49 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.20% to 352.38 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.29 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.028% at NIS 3.625/$ from Friday and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.153% at 4.109/€.
On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 5.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reports that it will begin drilling Israel's offshore Karish field later this week. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 2.48% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.44% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.50%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.84% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.22%.
Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.55% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.41%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 0.52% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.65%.
