Mon: Energean leads market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.41% to 1,597.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.58% to 1,479.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.69% to 371.15 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 364.65 points. Trading turnover was NIS 2.43 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.309% today at NIS 3.573/$ from Friday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.115% at 4.009/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 5.09% on profit taking for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after rising 23.6% in the last two sessions, on the news that it was buying Italian company Edison Energy & Production (E&P) for $750 million.Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.12% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.52%. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 1.91%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.52% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.12%.

Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 1.85% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.26% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.88%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.29% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.21%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 8, 2019

