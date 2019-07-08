search
Mon: Energean leads market down

8 Jul, 2019 18:31
Globes correspondent

Energean fell sharply on profit taking while Teva rose on the day's biggest trading turnover.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.41% to 1,597.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.58% to 1,479.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.69% to 371.15 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 364.65 points. Trading turnover was NIS 2.43 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.309% today at NIS 3.573/$ from Friday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.115% at 4.009/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 5.09% on profit taking for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after rising 23.6% in the last two sessions, on the news that it was buying Italian company Edison Energy & Production (E&P) for $750 million.Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.12% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.52%. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 1.91%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.52% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.12%.

Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 1.85% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.26% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.88%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.29% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.21%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 8, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

