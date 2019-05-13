Mon: Global sell-off hits TASE as trade fears mount

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today, in line with declines on world markets as fears grew of a protracted trade war between the US and China. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.39%, to 1,538.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.26%, to 1,420.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.47%, to 365.06 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.24%, to 355.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.5 billion in equities and NIS 3.04 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.5680/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.07% higher, at NIS 4.0089/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.65%. Bank Hapoalim fell 3.67%; Teva fell a further 3.32% after its slide yesterday; Discount Bank fell 2.22%, and Nice Systems fell 2.35%.

Other notable decliners were Tower Semiconductor, down 6.05%; Delek Group, down 5.6%; and Clal Insurance, down 4.58%.

