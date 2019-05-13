search
Mon: Global sell-off hits TASE as trade fears mount

13 May, 2019 18:41
The main indices in Tel Aviv fell steeply today, with the down trend sparing none of the leading stocks.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today, in line with declines on world markets as fears grew of a protracted trade war between the US and China. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.39%, to 1,538.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.26%, to 1,420.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.47%, to 365.06 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.24%, to 355.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.5 billion in equities and NIS 3.04 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.5680/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.07% higher, at NIS 4.0089/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.65%. Bank Hapoalim fell 3.67%; Teva fell a further 3.32% after its slide yesterday; Discount Bank fell 2.22%, and Nice Systems fell 2.35%.

Other notable decliners were Tower Semiconductor, down 6.05%; Delek Group, down 5.6%; and Clal Insurance, down 4.58%.

