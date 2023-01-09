search
Mon: Harel, Isracard lead TASE gains

9 Jan, 2023 19:21
Harel and Isracard rose strongly on the bid by the former to buy the latter.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.49%, to 1,820.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.01%, to 1,850.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.76% to 371.27 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.35% to 368.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.73 billion in equities and NIS 4.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.687% from Friday, at NIS 3.496/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.021% lower at NIS 3.735/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.99% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after reporting that 48 states had agreed to its opioid settlement. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 6.01% following its NIS 2.7 million bid to buy Isracard (TASE: ISCD), which itself rose 15.83%. NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 7.11% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.99% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.13%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.27% Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.66% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.96%. Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 2.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHE) fell 2.08%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, G-City (TASE: GZT) rose 16.68% after controlling shareholder Chaim Katzman injected NIS 90 million into the company.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 9, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

