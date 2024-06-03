search
Mon: Hostage deal reports boost TASE

3 Jun, 2024 19:09
The banks led the gains today while NICE Systems and ICL lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today on reports that Israel and Hamas are nearing a hostage release deal. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.13%, to 2,019.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.92% to 2,004.28 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.29% to 427.72 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.36% to 378.07 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.25 billion in equities and NIS 4.75 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.533% from Friday, at NIS 3.661/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.381% lower at NIS 3.969/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.35% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 3.45% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.85% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.89% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 3.01%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.05%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.51%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.91% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 7.56% and NextVision Stabilized Systems (TASE: NXSN) fell 6.14%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 3, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

