Mon: Hostage talks optimism lifts TASE

26 May, 2025 18:45
The banks, NICE and Teva led strong gains on the market today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today, boosted by optimism on the hostage talks. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.84% to 2,649.75 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.86% to 2,685 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.57% to 473.76 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 400.11 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.51 billion in equities and NIS 3.81 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was not set today due to the Memorial Day holiday in the US. On Friday the rate was set 0.924% higher at NIS 3.603/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.312% higher, at NIS 4.086/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 3.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.38% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.68%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.82% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.05%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.41% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.80%. Menora Mivtachim Group (TASE: MMHD), newly promoted to the Tel Aviv 35 Index, rose 4.47% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Only two stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.56% and Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) fell 1%.

