Mon: Hostage talks optimism lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today, boosted by optimism on the hostage talks. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.84% to 2,649.75 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.86% to 2,685 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.57% to 473.76 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 400.11 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.51 billion in equities and NIS 3.81 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was not set today due to the Memorial Day holiday in the US. On Friday the rate was set 0.924% higher at NIS 3.603/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.312% higher, at NIS 4.086/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 3.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.38% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.68%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.82% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.05%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.41% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.80%. Menora Mivtachim Group (TASE: MMHD), newly promoted to the Tel Aviv 35 Index, rose 4.47% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Only two stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.56% and Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) fell 1%.

