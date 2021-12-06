Mon: ICL, Perrigo lead strong TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.97%, to 1,884.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.84%, to 1,968.06 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.36% to 531.11 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 397 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.84 billion in equities and NIS 4.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.158% from Friday, at NIS 3.161/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.154% higher at NIS 3.570/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 6.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.18% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.88%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.74%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.15%, and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 3.19%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.99% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.25%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.17%.

