Mon: ICL gains as TASE rises sharply

23 Nov, 2020 19:15
ICL, Alony Hetz, Melisron and the big banks led the gains on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.32%, to 1,446.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.94%, to 1,510.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.55%, to 506.23 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.32%, to 364.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.85 billion in equities and NIS 3.41 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.149% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.339/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.098% higher, at NIS 3.974/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 5.16% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 6.13% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 4.27% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.67%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.99%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.59% but Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.89% after reporting its third quarter financial results.

Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 3.46% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.34% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.39%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

