Mon: ICL gains as TASE rises sharply

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.32%, to 1,446.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.94%, to 1,510.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.55%, to 506.23 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.32%, to 364.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.85 billion in equities and NIS 3.41 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.149% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.339/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.098% higher, at NIS 3.974/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 5.16% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 6.13% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 4.27% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.67%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.99%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.59% but Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.89% after reporting its third quarter financial results.

Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 3.46% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.34% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.39%.

