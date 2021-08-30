Mon: ICL gains on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.01%, to 1,767.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.09%, to 1,828.56 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.20% to 558.29 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 390.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.44 billion in equities and NIS 3.09 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.309% from Friday, at NIS 3.222/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.047% lower, at NIS 3.799/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.80% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.80%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1 rose 1.14% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.38%. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 2.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 3.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after publishing disappointing second quarter results. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.19%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.59%. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 3.41% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.50%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 30, 2021

