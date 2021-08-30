search
Mon: ICL gains on flat TASE

30 Aug, 2021 18:41
ICL and NICE Systems led the gains today as Harel fell strongly on disappointing Q2 results.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.01%, to 1,767.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.09%, to 1,828.56 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.20% to 558.29 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 390.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.44 billion in equities and NIS 3.09 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.309% from Friday, at NIS 3.222/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.047% lower, at NIS 3.799/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.80% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.80%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1 rose 1.14% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.38%. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 2.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 3.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after publishing disappointing second quarter results. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.19%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.59%. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 3.41% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.50%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 30, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

