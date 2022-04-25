Mon: ICL leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.74%, to 2,006.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.71%, to 2,100.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.59% to 459.44 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 380.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.44 billion in equities and NIS 2.96 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 2.30% from Thursday before the final day of the Passover holiday, at NIS 3.291/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.455% higher at NIS 3.529/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.40% on the day's biggest trading turnover and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 5.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Sister company Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 4.55%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.66%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.23%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.09%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.52%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank

Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.91% for the biggest rise in the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 2.87%, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.86% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 2.86%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 7.11% and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT) rose 9.26%, as a takeover bidding war begins.

