Mon: ICL leads TASE down

25 Apr, 2022 19:03
ICL and parent company Israel Corp. led the declines on the TA 35 Index today while Maytronics bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.74%, to 2,006.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.71%, to 2,100.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.59% to 459.44 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 380.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.44 billion in equities and NIS 2.96 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 2.30% from Thursday before the final day of the Passover holiday, at NIS 3.291/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.455% higher at NIS 3.529/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.40% on the day's biggest trading turnover and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 5.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Sister company Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 4.55%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.66%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.23%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.09%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.52%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank

Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.91% for the biggest rise in the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 2.87%, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.86% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 2.86%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 7.11% and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT) rose 9.26%, as a takeover bidding war begins.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 25, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

