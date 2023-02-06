Mon: ICL leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.56%, to 1,807.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.59%, to 1,846.80 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.89% to 363.42 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 370.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.82 billion in equities and NIS 3.03 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 2.237% from Friday, at NIS 3.474/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.695% higher at NIS 3.739/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) led the market today falling 2.31% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.30%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.33%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.26%.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.90%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.68% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.40%. Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) fell 2.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 0.59% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.40%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.85% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Isracard (TASE: ISCD) rose 11.15% after the latest bid to buy its controlling core from Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. (TASE: MMHD).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 6, 2023.

