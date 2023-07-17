Mon: ICL leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.37%, to 1,805.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.49%, to 1,836.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.92% to 377.68 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 373.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.79 billion in equities and NIS 4.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.72% from Friday, at NIS 3.635/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.765% higher at NIS 4.084/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.42% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.28%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.59% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ICLO) rose 2.38%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 2.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.50% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.90%. NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 1.12% and Airport City (TASE: ARPT) fell 2.21% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 17, 2023.

