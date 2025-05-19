Mon: ICL leads TASE lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.22% to 2,648.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.41% to 2,694.72 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.22% to 478.94 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 401.13 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.39 billion in equities and NIS 6.69 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.085% from Friday, at NIS 3.552/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.596% higher at NIS 4.001/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after reporting its first quarter financial results. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.26%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.46% and Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 1.41%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.77% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after reporting strong first quarter results. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.41% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.52%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.56% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 1.86% and Israir (TASE: ISRG) rose 2.51%, resuming their strong gains as foreign airlines continue suspending flights to Israel.

