Mon: ICL leads TASE slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.62%, to 1,702.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.10% to 1,722.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.52% to 333.79 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 366.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.06 billion in equities and NIS 4.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 2.783% from Friday, at NIS 3.877/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.758% lower at NIS 4.168/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) led the market today, falling 4.90% on the day's biggest trading turnover for the largest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, while parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.52%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 1.53%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 3.72% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.11%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.31%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.51% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.74%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.70% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.52%. Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) rose 2.75% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 6, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.