search
Front > TASE report

Mon: ICL leads market higher

21 Jun, 2021 20:54
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

ICL and the banks led the gains today as NICE Systems and Teva fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.46%, to 1,680.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.62%, to 1,758.13 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.30% to 571.17 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 385.39 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.54 billion in equities and NIS 3.89 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.031% from Friday, at NIS 3.266$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.100% down, at NIS 3.886/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.98% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.41% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.19%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.60%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.07% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.89%.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover and a href="http://www.tevapharm.com" target="new">Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.39%. Maytronics (TASE: MTRN) fell 2.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.40%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.69%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 21, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018