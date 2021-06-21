Mon: ICL leads market higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.46%, to 1,680.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.62%, to 1,758.13 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.30% to 571.17 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 385.39 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.54 billion in equities and NIS 3.89 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.031% from Friday, at NIS 3.266$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.100% down, at NIS 3.886/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.98% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.41% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.19%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.60%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.07% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.89%.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover and a href="http://www.tevapharm.com" target="new">Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.39%. Maytronics (TASE: MTRN) fell 2.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.40%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.69%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 21, 2021

