search
Front > TASE report

Mon: ICL leads strong TASE gains

5 May, 2025 19:16
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

ICL and the banks led the market higher today but Teva fell sharply.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.13% to 2,548.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.04% to 2,587.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.04% to 451.17 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 451.17 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.12 billion in equities and NIS 3.80 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.055% from Friday, at NIS 3.612/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.205% higher at NIS 4.100/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, falling 4.19% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.96%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 0.7% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.53%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.4% and parent company Israel Corp. rose 4.98% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.79%, and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.05%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.54% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.07%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.36% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.53%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 2.95%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 5, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018