Mon: ICL leads strong TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.13% to 2,548.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.04% to 2,587.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.04% to 451.17 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 451.17 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.12 billion in equities and NIS 3.80 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.055% from Friday, at NIS 3.612/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.205% higher at NIS 4.100/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, falling 4.19% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.96%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 0.7% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.53%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.4% and parent company Israel Corp. rose 4.98% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.79%, and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.05%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.54% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.07%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.36% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.53%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 2.95%.

