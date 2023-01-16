search
Mon: ICL surge continues

16 Jan, 2023 19:10
The main indices rose today despite weakness in the banks, and ICL maintained its winning run.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.35%, to 1,851.91points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.37%, to 1884.00 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.45%, to 369.77 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 355.70 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.07 billion in equities and NIS 3.89 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.21% higher, at NIS 3.4170/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.6985/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.20%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.33%; Elbit Systems fell 0.26%; ICL rose 2.28%; and Bezeq rose 0.34%.

Notable advancers today were Polyram, up 9.81%; Nayax, up 7.51%; IES, up 5.85%; Maytronics, up 5.35%; and Property & Building, up 5.22%. Clal Insurance fell 3.23%, and Israel Corp. fell 2.40%

