Mon: Indices plunge on huge volume

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today, on high volume, and in line with similar falls on world markets , against a background of continuing fears of the spread of the coronavirus and the plunge in oil prices after OPEC ended its pact with Russia. The opening of today's session was delayed when, for the first time since November 20, 2008, the "circuit breaker" was triggered. This is a 30-minute halt in trading imposed if the leading index (currently the Tel Aviv 35 Index) moves by 5%, up or down.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 6.25% today, to 1,375.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 6.63%, to 1,318.72 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 6.43%, to 335.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 2.31%, to 333.98 points. Turnover totaled a huge NIS 4.8 billion in equities and NIS 13.5 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index is down 12% in two days, and 22% below its peak last month.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.63% higher, at NIS 3.5080/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.85% higher, at NIS 4.0053/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 4.96%. Bank Leumi fell 7.02%; Nice Systems fell 9.35%; Discount Bank fell 4.91%; and Teva fell 9.57%.

Energy stocks were conspicuously weak. Ratio fell 24.7%, Delek Group fell 24.1%, following on form a 30% drop yesterday, Navitas fell 20.51%, and Energean fell 19.29%.

On the positive side, Compugen rose 11.60% after releasing encouraging initial results of a trial of its COM701 treatment for cancer, while Opko Health added another 1.23% to its steep rise yesterday, and Harel rose 1.19%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 9, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020