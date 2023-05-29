Mon: Insurance stocks drag TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.27%, to 1,776.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.28%, to 1,772.28 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.04% to 348.95 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 367.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.52 billion in equities and NIS 2.99 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel did not set a new representative shekel-dollar rate today due to the Memorial Day holiday in the US. The representative shekel-dollar rate remains at NIS 3.730/$ as set last Thursday before the Shavuot holiday, and the representative shekel-euro rate remains at NIS 3.999/€.

Insurance stocks were sharply lower today. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 8.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) fell 3.53%. Real estate stocks also fell sharply today led by Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN), which fell 4.89%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 5.31% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.93%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.03% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.44% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.37%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.1% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.68% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.47%.

