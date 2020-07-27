Mon: Insurance stocks lead TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.17%, to 1,376.43 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.21%, to 1,375.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.96%, to 477.41 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06%, to 351.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.58 billion in equities and NIS 2.58 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.205% lower from Friday at NIS 3.413/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.662% higher at NIS 4.000/€.

On the market, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 4.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 3.32%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.52% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.53%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 5.54% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 6.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after raising debt. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.99% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.98%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.35%, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 3.48% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.13%.

