Mon: Insurance stocks sustain TASE rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23% to 3,548.50 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.15% to 3,572.88 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.53% to 603.12 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 417.19 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.39 billion in equities and NIS 5.34 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.588% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.210/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.582% lower, at NIS 3.740/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.13% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.76%. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) rose Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) rose 4.61% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE).). Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.22%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 4.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.78% and Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.68%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.69%.

