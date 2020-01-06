Mon: Iran tensions continue to spook TASE

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today as regional tensions continued to weigh on the market. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.26% to 1,680.10 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.46% to 1,617.15 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.84% to 397.91 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index was unchanged at 370.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.55 billion in equities and NIS 3.39 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.231% today from Friday, at NIS 3.463/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.800% at NIS 3.891/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 3.27% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.38% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.19%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.44% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.11%.

Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 1.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.51% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.17%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.07% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.55%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 6, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020