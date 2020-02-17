Mon: Israel Chemicals down on flat TASE

Israel Chemicals and parent company led the declines today while Harel and Airport City led the gains.
The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.16% to 1,727.83 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.01% to 1,668.74 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.02% to 424.96 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 369.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.03 billion in equities and NIS 3.47 billion in bonds.
On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.175% from Friday at NIS 3.428/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.250% at NIS 3.716/€. On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.10%, and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 4.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.15% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 3.30%. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 1.50% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.65%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.44%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.21%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.03% on the day's biggest trading turnover.
Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.36% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 2.45%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.05% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.04%.
