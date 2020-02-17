Mon: Israel Chemicals down on flat TASE

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.16% to 1,727.83 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.01% to 1,668.74 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.02% to 424.96 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 369.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.03 billion in equities and NIS 3.47 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.175% from Friday at NIS 3.428/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.250% at NIS 3.716/€. On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.10%, and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 4.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.15% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 3.30%. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 1.50% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.65%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.44%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.21%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.03% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.36% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 2.45%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.05% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.04%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 17, 2020

