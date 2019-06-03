Mon: Late Teva surge lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.26% to 1,528.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.24% to 1,419.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.47% to 352.31 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 359.74 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.32 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.027% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.633/$, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.311% at 4.062/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 4.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.37%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.00% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.42%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 4.38% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.45%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.33% on the day's biggest trading turnover and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.62%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 2.63% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 1.21%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.37% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.38%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 3, 2019

