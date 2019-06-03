search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Late Teva surge lifts TASE

3 Jun, 2019 18:46
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Bezeq led the market higher today but Cellcom and Partner continued their slump.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.26% to 1,528.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.24% to 1,419.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.47% to 352.31 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 359.74 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.32 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.027% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.633/$, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.311% at 4.062/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 4.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.37%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.00% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.42%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 4.38% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.45%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.33% on the day's biggest trading turnover and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.62%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 2.63% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 1.21%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.37% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.38%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 3, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018