Mon: Late rally leaves TASE mixed

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today after a late rally wiped out most of the day's losses. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.16%, to 1,870.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.05% to 1,895.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.11% to 386.32 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 377.37 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.96 billion in equities and NIS 5.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.696% from Friday, at NIS 3.718/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.914% higher at NIS 4.068/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.28%, on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.51%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.47%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.46% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.60% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 4.37% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.64% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.59%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.67% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 2.08%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 8, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.