Mon: Leading stocks mixed as indices edge up

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.65%, to 1,904.43 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,969.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.46%, to 418.30 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.40%, to 359.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.17 billion in equities and NIS 3.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.21% higher, at NIS 3.4190/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.37% higher, at NIS 3.5646/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 1.85%. Bank Leumi fell 0.43%; ICL rose 2.49%; Nice Systems fell 1.15%; and Discount Bank rose 2.19%.

Notable advancers today were Africa Israel Residences, up 7.86%; Tadiran, up 4.09%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, up 3.44%. Property & Building fell 12.06%, and Danel fell 6.17%.

