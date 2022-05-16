search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Leading stocks mixed as indices edge up

16 May, 2022 19:15
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The decline on the stock market was paused today, with the banking sector, except for Leumi, showing strength.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.65%, to 1,904.43 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,969.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.46%, to 418.30 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.40%, to 359.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.17 billion in equities and NIS 3.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.21% higher, at NIS 3.4190/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.37% higher, at NIS 3.5646/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 1.85%. Bank Leumi fell 0.43%; ICL rose 2.49%; Nice Systems fell 1.15%; and Discount Bank rose 2.19%.

Notable advancers today were Africa Israel Residences, up 7.86%; Tadiran, up 4.09%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, up 3.44%. Property & Building fell 12.06%, and Danel fell 6.17%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 16, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018