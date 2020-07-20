search
Mon: Leviathan partners boost TASE

20 Jul, 2020 18:54
Leviathan partners Delek rose strongly on news that Chevron is acquiring the gas field's operator Noble Energy.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.71%, to 1,396.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.84%, to 1,386.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.62%, to 471.61 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 347.62 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.50 billion in equities and NIS 3.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.464% lower from Friday at NIS 3.431/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.031% higher at NIS 3.929/€.

On the market, shares of the Leviathan partners rose strongly on the news that the gas field operator Noble Energy had been acquired by Chevron for $5 billion. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 15.40%, its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 23.10% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Ratio Oil Exploration (1992) LP (TASE:RATI.L) rose 24.71%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover, and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.83%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 6.49%, Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 5.45% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.74%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.45% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 20, 2020

