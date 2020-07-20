Mon: Leviathan partners boost TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.71%, to 1,396.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.84%, to 1,386.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.62%, to 471.61 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 347.62 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.50 billion in equities and NIS 3.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.464% lower from Friday at NIS 3.431/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.031% higher at NIS 3.929/€.

On the market, shares of the Leviathan partners rose strongly on the news that the gas field operator Noble Energy had been acquired by Chevron for $5 billion. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 15.40%, its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 23.10% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Ratio Oil Exploration (1992) LP (TASE:RATI.L) rose 24.71%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover, and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.83%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 6.49%, Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 5.45% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.74%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.45% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 20, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020