Mon: Main indices dip slightly before election

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.39%, to 1,943.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.73%, to 1,958.68 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.39%, to 380.10 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.51%, to 351.66 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.64 billion in equities and NIS 3.60 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.40% lower, at NIS 3.5300/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.79% lower, at NIS 3.4980/€.

ICL led trading today, and rose 0.03%. Bank Leumi fell 0.68%; Elbit Systems rose 0.73%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.15%; and Nice Systems fell 0.49%.

Notable advancers today were Cellcom, up 5.35%; Energean, up 4.08%; and Bezeq, up 3.44%. Veridis fell 10.01%, and G City fell 6.39%.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, as Israel holds a general election for the Knesset, and will reopen on Wednesday, November 2.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 31, 2022.

