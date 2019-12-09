search
Mon: Main indices mixed; Cellcom, Partner correct

9 Dec, 2019 18:48
Today's TASE session had no definite direction, although four of the five leading stocks rose. Cellcom and Partner fell back after yesterday's surge.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange had no definite direction today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.02%, to 1,688.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,615.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.27%, to 385.29 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.05%, to 369.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.34 billion in equities, and NIDS 2.59 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.23% higher, at NIS 3.4710/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.01% lower, at NIS 3.843/€.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank led trading today, and rose 1.36%. Bank Leumi rose 0.8%; Teva rose 0.03%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.51%; and Nice Systems rose 0.01%.

Ashtrom was a notable advancer today, rising 4.14%. Kamada rose 3.57% on news of an agreement to produce an FDA-approved drug. Prominent among the decliners were Cellcom, down 3.49%, and Partner, down 3.60%, following their dramatic surge yesterday.

