Mon: Main indices mixed; Cellcom, Partner correct

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange had no definite direction today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.02%, to 1,688.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,615.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.27%, to 385.29 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.05%, to 369.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.34 billion in equities, and NIDS 2.59 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.23% higher, at NIS 3.4710/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.01% lower, at NIS 3.843/€.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank led trading today, and rose 1.36%. Bank Leumi rose 0.8%; Teva rose 0.03%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.51%; and Nice Systems rose 0.01%.

Ashtrom was a notable advancer today, rising 4.14%. Kamada rose 3.57% on news of an agreement to produce an FDA-approved drug. Prominent among the decliners were Cellcom, down 3.49%, and Partner, down 3.60%, following their dramatic surge yesterday.

