Front > TASE report

Mon: Main indices rise despite big two banks' weakness

12 Jun, 2023 18:59
Globes correspondent

Bank Hapolaim and Bank Leumi both fell today. The shekel continued to strengthen.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.70%, to 1,805.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.99%, to 1,819.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.85%, to 360.73 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 356.99 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.92 billion in equities and NIS 4.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 1.16% lower, at NIS 3.5880/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 1.22% lower, at NIS 3.8638/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.22%. Bank Leumi fell 0.89%; Bezeq fell 1.52%; Azrieli Group rose 2.22%; and First International Bank rose 0.13%.

Notable advancers today were Fattal Hotels, up 6.53%; Delek Automotive Systems, up 5.61%; and Fox, up 5.43%. Doral Energy fell 5.71%, and Energean fell 4.53%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 12, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

