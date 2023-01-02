Mon: Market rallies after dip following BoI rate hike

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23%, to 1,786.19 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.34%, to 1,807.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.73%, to 356.81 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.21%, to 350.48 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.02 billion in equities and NIS 3.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.34% lower, at NIS 3.5190/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.10% lower, at NIS 3.7530/€.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index, which was in positive territory for most of the day, dipped sharply after the Bank of Israel’s announcement of a further 0.5% rise in its interest rate, but rallied again towards the close to end the day higher.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.55%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.34%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.51%; Discount Bank fell 0.66%; and Elbit ystems rose 1.46%.

Notable advancers today were G City, which said it would sell its executive jet, and closed up 11.65%; Isracard, up 5.17%; Electra, up 4.94%; Blue Square, up 4.80%; and Danel, up 4.75%. Delta Brands fell 4.13%, and Issta fell 3.40%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 2, 2023.

