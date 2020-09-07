Mon: Maytronics leads market higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.10%, to 1,344.34 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.30% to 1,375.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.11%, to 476.61 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10%, to 359.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 998.9 million in equities and NIS 4.13 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.208% higher from Friday at NIS 3.378/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.015% higher at NIS 3.994/€.

On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 5.05% and Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX) rose 4.05%. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 5.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.16%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.48% for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.97%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.24%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.07% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.23%. Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 1.13%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 7, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020