Mon: Maytronics leads market higher

7 Sep, 2020 18:57
Maytronics and Electra posted the biggest gains on the Tel Aviv 35 today as the banks lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.10%, to 1,344.34 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.30% to 1,375.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.11%, to 476.61 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10%, to 359.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 998.9 million in equities and NIS 4.13 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.208% higher from Friday at NIS 3.378/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.015% higher at NIS 3.994/€.

On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 5.05% and Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX) rose 4.05%. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 5.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.16%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.48% for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.97%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.24%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.07% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.23%. Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 1.13%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 7, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

