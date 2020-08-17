Mon: Mizrahi-Tefahot rises on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.05%, to 1,436.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index was unchanged at 1,457.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.09%, to 501.29 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 359.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.06 billion in equities and NIS 2.72 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.147% higher from Friday at NIS 3.409/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.423% higher at NIS 4.039/€.

On the market, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.47% on the day's biggest trading turnover after reporting second quarter financials. ICL Group (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) rose 3.12% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 8.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 4.15%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.65% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.21% after announcing a new deal with a South Asian navy.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.40% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.98%. Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 3.40% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.79%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.53%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.30% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.12%.

