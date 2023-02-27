Mon: NICE Systems leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.88%, to 1,722.54 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.96%, to 1,722.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.47% to 336.84 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.34% to 359.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.81 billion in equities and NIS 6.69 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.383% from Friday, at NIS 3.673/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.093% higher at NIS 3.879/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.24%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.17% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.28%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.85% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.47%. Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) rose 5.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 3.99% and Melisron (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.71%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.30% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.97% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.99%.

