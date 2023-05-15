Mon: NICE Systems leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.29%, to 1,800.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.34%, to 1,809.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.45% to 349.99 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 370.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.79 billion in equities and NIS 2.54 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.165% from Friday, at NIS 3.648/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.387% lower at NIS 3.965/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.14% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.56%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.11%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.23%, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.71%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.87%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 2.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 2.56%.

