Mon: NICE Systems leads TASE rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.39%, to 1,492.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.90%, to 1,550.21 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.12%, to 524.09 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.09%, to 364.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.97 billion in equities and NIS 2.81 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.092% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.257/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.411% higher, at NIS 3.960/€.

On the market, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 3.3% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.44% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.65%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.17%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.31%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.44% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.05%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.52%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.51% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.27%.

