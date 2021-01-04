Mon: NICE Systems leads market losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.59%, to 1,498.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.58%, to 1,568.18 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.14%, to 539.77 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 369.01 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.81 billion in equities and NIS 3.61 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.280% lower from Thursday, at NIS 3.206/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.046% lower, at NIS 3.942/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.34% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 3.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 2.94% and Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 3.40%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.88% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 1.83%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.47% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.32%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.88% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.73%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.37% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.50%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 4, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021