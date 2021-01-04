search
Front > TASE report

Mon: NICE Systems leads market losses

4 Jan, 2021 19:26
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

NICE Systems and Energix were among the biggest decliners today but Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.59%, to 1,498.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.58%, to 1,568.18 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.14%, to 539.77 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 369.01 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.81 billion in equities and NIS 3.61 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.280% lower from Thursday, at NIS 3.206/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.046% lower, at NIS 3.942/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.34% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 3.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 2.94% and Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 3.40%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.88% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 1.83%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.47% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.32%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.88% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.73%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.37% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.50%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 4, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018