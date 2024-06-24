Mon: NICE drags TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.49%, to 1,954.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.14% to 1,925.15 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.63% to 412.59 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 398.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.73 billion in equities and NIS 3.21 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.401% from Friday, at NIS 3.724/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.075% lower at NIS 3.995/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market today, falling 1.78% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, on today's biggest trading turnover. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 0.93%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.76% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.76%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.65% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.48%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.54% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.16%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.33%. Melisron (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.52% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) rose 1.49%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 24, 2024.

