Mon: NICE gains on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02%, to 1,758.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.28%, to 1,767.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.43% to 351.30 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 369.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.86 billion in equities and NIS 3.03 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.267% from Friday, at NIS 3.735/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.053% lower at NIS 3.992/€.

Insurance stocks were sharply lower today. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.68% and Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) fell 2.72%. for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.87% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.31%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.34% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.03%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.30%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 5, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.