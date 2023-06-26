Mon: NICE leads TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.51%, to 1,767.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.57%, to 1,788.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.55% to 360.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 369.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.66 billion in equities and NIS 3.69 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.083% from Friday, at NIS 3.625/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.226% higher at NIS 3.953/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.04%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.72% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.90%. Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHZ) rose 3.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.45%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.49%, First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 0.77% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.64%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.59%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 3.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 2.21%.

