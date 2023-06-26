search
Front > TASE report

Mon: NICE leads TASE gains

26 Jun, 2023 19:05
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

NICE and Teva led the TASE higher today while OPC Energy led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.51%, to 1,767.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.57%, to 1,788.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.55% to 360.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 369.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.66 billion in equities and NIS 3.69 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.083% from Friday, at NIS 3.625/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.226% higher at NIS 3.953/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.04%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.72% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.90%. Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHZ) rose 3.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.45%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.49%, First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 0.77% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.64%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.59%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 3.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 2.21%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 26, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018