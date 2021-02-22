search
Front > TASE report

Mon: NICE losses continue as TASE falls

22 Feb, 2021 18:50
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

NICE, Teva and Ormat led the declines today as Melisron bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.21%, to 1,585.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.20%, to 1,647.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.38%, to 648.93 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07%, to 370.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.51 billion in equities and NIS 4.68 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.092% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.268/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was 0.043% higher, at NIS 3.966/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) led the market, losing 2.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.76%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 3.47% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.22%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.24% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.16%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.17% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.09%.

Newcomer in the TA 35 Index Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 3.88% for the biggest rise on the index, and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.44%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 22, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018