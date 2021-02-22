Mon: NICE losses continue as TASE falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.21%, to 1,585.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.20%, to 1,647.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.38%, to 648.93 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07%, to 370.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.51 billion in equities and NIS 4.68 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.092% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.268/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was 0.043% higher, at NIS 3.966/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) led the market, losing 2.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.76%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 3.47% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.22%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.24% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.16%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.17% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.09%.

Newcomer in the TA 35 Index Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 3.88% for the biggest rise on the index, and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.44%.

