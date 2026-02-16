Mon: Next Vision lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.37% to 4,185.75 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.47% to 4,164.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.82% to 669.15 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 425.20 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.16 billion in equities and NIS 5.24 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.227% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.088/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.145% higher, at NIS 3.660/€.

YH Dimri Construction and Development (TASE: DIMRI) rose 5.28% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.95%, and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 4.67%. Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) rose 3.33% and Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 1.37%. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 2.54%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.72% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.83% after yesterday naming Danna Azrieli as its new permanent CEO. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.26%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, software stocks fell heavily. Matrix IT (TASE: MTRX) fell 4.41%, Magic Software Enterprises (TASE: MGIC; Nasdaq MGIC) fell 4.80% and Malam Team (TASE: MLTM) fell 4.73%.

