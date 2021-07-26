search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Nice Systems, Hapoalim, Delek Group lead falls

26 Jul, 2021 18:41
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Leading stock Bank Leumi rose today, but the rest of the top five all fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.23%, to 1,670.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.31%, to 1,744.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.03 %, to 561.72 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 370.74 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.33 billion in equities and NIS 2.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 3.2640/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.10% lower, at NIS 3.8491/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.49%. Nice Systems fell 1.06%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.16%; Delek Group fell 3.54%; and Teva fell 0.48%.

Notable advancers were Israel Corporation, up 3.52%, as subsidiary ICL rose 2.59%, and Gilat Satellite Systems, up 2.62%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 26, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018