Mon: Nice Systems, Hapoalim, Delek Group lead falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.23%, to 1,670.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.31%, to 1,744.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.03 %, to 561.72 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 370.74 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.33 billion in equities and NIS 2.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 3.2640/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.10% lower, at NIS 3.8491/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.49%. Nice Systems fell 1.06%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.16%; Delek Group fell 3.54%; and Teva fell 0.48%.

Notable advancers were Israel Corporation, up 3.52%, as subsidiary ICL rose 2.59%, and Gilat Satellite Systems, up 2.62%.

