Mon: Ormat, Gilat buck the market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.34%, to 1,612.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.12%, to 1,669.80 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.42%, to 668.51 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.09%, to 370.70 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.94 billion in equities and NIS 4.67 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.122% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.282/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.310% lower, at NIS 3.949/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.18%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.27% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.39%. Ashtrom Properties Ltd. (TASE:ASPR), one of two newcomers on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, fell 2.80% for today's biggest fall on the index, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.80%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA rose 4.04% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.90% and

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rosew 2.75%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE: GILT) continued its remarkable surge, rising 11.73%.

