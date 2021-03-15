Mon: Ormat decline continues on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.08%, to 1,598.09 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05%, to 1,660.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.61%, to 613.05 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.14%, to 371.10 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.53 billion in equities and NIS 3.84 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.211% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.309/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was 0.185% lower, at NIS 3.949/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 4.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.12%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.10% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.69%.

Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 8.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 6.77% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 7.57%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.36% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.61% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.86%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) continued its strong comeback, rising 8.21%.

