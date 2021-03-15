search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Ormat decline continues on flat TASE

15 Mar, 2021 18:28
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Ormat and Electra led the declines today while Energix, Opko and Bezeq led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.08%, to 1,598.09 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05%, to 1,660.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.61%, to 613.05 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.14%, to 371.10 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.53 billion in equities and NIS 3.84 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.211% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.309/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was 0.185% lower, at NIS 3.949/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 4.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.12%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.10% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.69%.

Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 8.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 6.77% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 7.57%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.36% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.61% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.86%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) continued its strong comeback, rising 8.21%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 15, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018