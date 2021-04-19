Mon: Ormat leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.32%, to 1,642.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.24%, to 1,706.97 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.54%, to 581.41 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 378.17 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.87 billion in equities and NIS 3.47 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.488% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.265/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.061% higher, at NIS 3.929/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 5.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.91% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.52%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.82% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.86%.

Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 3.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 3.41%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.35% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.39% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 19, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021