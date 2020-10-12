Mon: Ormat lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.09%, to 1,372.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,415.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.04%, to 510.91 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index was unchanged at 3356.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.56 billion in equities and NIS 3.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.059% higher from Friday at NIS 3.383/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.083% higher at NIS 3.989/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.45% and Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.73% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.72%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.35%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.09% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.56% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 8.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.25%, Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 3.64% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.61%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Enlight Energy (TASE: ENLT) rose 5.95% on the day's biggest trading turnover on news that it had acquired a large wind energy project in Sweden.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 12, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020