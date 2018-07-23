Mon: Partner lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.09% to 1,545.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.01% to 1,382.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.02% to 374.59 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 345.80 points. Trading turnover was NIS 647.8 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.384% at NIS 3.633/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.191% at 4.254/€.

On the market, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 1.64%. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 1.99%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.20% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.31%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.14% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) fell 1.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.20%.

